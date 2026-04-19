Adani sets up 3 subsidiaries for real estate business near airports

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has announced the incorporation of three new wholly owned subsidiaries focused on real estate and hospitality developments near its airport projects. The move, disclosed in a regulatory filing on April 18, 2026, signals a strategic push by the conglomerate to monetise and develop land parcels surrounding its aviation hubs.

Adani Enterprises has informed the BSE and National Stock Exchange that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Airport City Limited, has incorporated three new wholly owned subsidiaries. These new entities—Adani Navi Mumbai Airport City Limited (ANMACL), Adani Guwahati Airport City Limited (AGACL), and Adani Ahmedabad Airport City Limited (AAACL)—were all incorporated in India on April 6, 2026.

The primary business objective for these subsidiaries falls under real estate activities. Specifically, ANMACL, AGACL, and AAACL are set to engage in the development, leasing, and construction of buildings, as well as the management of integrated hotels, restaurants, banquets, and business centres.

Each of the three companies has been established with a paid-up share capital of Rs10,00,000, consisting of 100,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs10 per share. Adani Airport City Limited holds 100% of the shareholding in each entity, maintaining them as wholly owned subsidiaries within the broader Adani Enterprises corporate structure. The incorporation was completed via cash consideration and did not require any specific governmental or regulatory approvals.

The Adani Group through its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) operates and manages six airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. It signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India for all six airports.

AAHL also holds a 73% stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which in turn holds a 74% stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is India’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% of passenger footfalls and 33% of India’s air cargo traffic.