I live in Navi Mumbai and one couple aged 35 years asked me ‘Should I buy a house in Panvel, for my family – our jobs are in Vashi.
Here is what I told them….
Here is a set of financial rules tailored for your situation — a 35-year-old couple with combined CTC of Rs1 crore ( about Rs50 lakh each), working in Vashi, planning to buy a house in Panvel. This is a smart move: 3BHK flats currently average Rs 1.2–1.8 Cr (Rs1.3–1.6 Cr is realistic for a good ready-to-move or under-construction project in New Panvel.
Commute is only 25–40 minutes by train or 20 minutes by car — far better than most Mumbai suburbs.
1. First, Know Your Real Numbers (Take-Home + Affordability)
Combined take-home: Rs5.4–6 lakh per month. Each person pays roughly ₹11 lakh tax + Rs3–4 lakh PF/other deductions on ₹50 lakh CTC.
House price you can comfortably afford: ₹1.5–2 Cr (3BHK).
Loan example: Rs1.5 Cr house → 20% down payment (Rs30 lakh from you) → Rs1.2 Cr home loan @ 8.5% for 20 years → EMI - Rs1.04 lakh/month.
This EMI is only 17–19% of your combined take-home — very safe. In 2 years this will look small when your take home pay increases!
Golden Rule for Home Loan (3-20-30-40 Rule)
- The House should not cost more than 3x your CTC
20 year loan, don’t stretch it to 30 years.
30% maximum of monthly take-home on total EMIs.
40% down payment recommended
Pre-Purchase Action Plan
Build down payment
Target Rs40–50 lakh liquid (Rs30 lakh down + Rs10–15 lakh emergency).
Park in liquid funds / savings account @ 6–7%.
Emergency fund first → 6–9 months of expenses (Rs12–18 lakh) in liquid funds.
Clear all other debt (credit cards, personal loans) before applying for home loan.
Boost CIBIL → Both should be 750+ (joint loan gets better rate).
4. Post-Purchase Rules (Stay Wealthy After Buying)
EMI cap: Never let total EMIs cross 30% of take-home.
Don’t Prepay aggressively: Use any bonus/increment to invest in good mutual funds.
Maintain 40% savings rate even after EMI starts — continue ₹1.5+ lakh monthly into SIPs.
5. Protection & Long-Term Rules (Non-Negotiable)
Insurance
Term life: Rs1–1.5 Cr each (pure term).
Family floater health: ₹25 lakh top-up.
Retirement
35 years old → you still have 25–30 years. Invest in equity mutual funds/SIPs (index + flexi-cap+multi-asset).
Goal: ₹10–15 Cr corpus by age 60.
Tax optimisation
Home loan interest (up to Rs2 lakh) + principal (80C) — switch to old regime only if you have other deductions; otherwise new regime is simpler.
Quick Checklist Before You Finalise the House
House price ≤ 3× combined annual take-home (you are at 2.5× — excellent).
Down payment fully ready. If either parent wants to contribute, use that towards down payment AND increase the down payment amount.
Both salaries stable .
Panvel property RERA-approved + good builder track record I presume
You are in an extremely strong position. Follow the 3-20-30-40 home rule - you will own the house in Panvel debt-free in a few years while still building serious wealth.