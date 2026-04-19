I live in Navi Mumbai and one couple aged 35 years asked me ‘Should I buy a house in Panvel, for my family – our jobs are in Vashi.

Here is what I told them….

Here is a set of financial rules tailored for your situation — a 35-year-old couple with combined CTC of Rs1 crore ( about Rs50 lakh each), working in Vashi, planning to buy a house in Panvel. This is a smart move: 3BHK flats currently average Rs 1.2–1.8 Cr (Rs1.3–1.6 Cr is realistic for a good ready-to-move or under-construction project in New Panvel.

Commute is only 25–40 minutes by train or 20 minutes by car — far better than most Mumbai suburbs.

1. First, Know Your Real Numbers (Take-Home + Affordability)

Combined take-home: Rs5.4–6 lakh per month. Each person pays roughly ₹11 lakh tax + Rs3–4 lakh PF/other deductions on ₹50 lakh CTC.



House price you can comfortably afford: ₹1.5–2 Cr (3BHK).

Loan example: Rs1.5 Cr house → 20% down payment (Rs30 lakh from you) → Rs1.2 Cr home loan @ 8.5% for 20 years → EMI - Rs1.04 lakh/month.

This EMI is only 17–19% of your combined take-home — very safe. In 2 years this will look small when your take home pay increases!

Golden Rule for Home Loan (3-20-30-40 Rule)

- The House should not cost more than 3x your CTC