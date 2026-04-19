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Financial rules tailored for your situation

Here is a set of financial rules tailored for your situation — a 35-year-old couple with combined CTC of Rs1 crore ( about Rs50 lakh each), working in Vashi, planning to buy a house in Panvel
Housing
Image used for representational purposes. Photo| EPS
PV Subramanyam
Updated on
2 min read

I live in Navi Mumbai and one couple aged 35 years asked me ‘Should I buy a house in Panvel, for my family – our jobs are in Vashi.

Here is what I told them….

Here is a set of financial rules tailored for your situation — a 35-year-old couple with combined CTC of Rs1 crore ( about Rs50 lakh each), working in Vashi, planning to buy a house in Panvel. This is a smart move: 3BHK flats currently average Rs 1.2–1.8 Cr (Rs1.3–1.6 Cr is realistic for a good ready-to-move or under-construction project in New Panvel.

Commute is only 25–40 minutes by train or 20 minutes by car — far better than most Mumbai suburbs.

 1. First, Know Your Real Numbers (Take-Home + Affordability)

  • Combined take-home: Rs5.4–6 lakh per month. Each person pays roughly ₹11 lakh tax + Rs3–4 lakh PF/other deductions on ₹50 lakh CTC.

  • House price you can comfortably afford: ₹1.5–2 Cr (3BHK).

  • Loan example: Rs1.5 Cr house → 20% down payment (Rs30 lakh from you) → Rs1.2 Cr home loan @ 8.5% for 20 years → EMI - Rs1.04 lakh/month.

  • This EMI is only 17–19% of your combined take-home — very safe. In 2 years this will look small when your take home pay increases!

Golden Rule for Home Loan (3-20-30-40 Rule)

-       The House should not cost more than 3x your CTC

  • 20 year loan, don’t stretch it to 30 years.

  • 30% maximum of monthly take-home on total EMIs.

  • 40% down payment recommended

Pre-Purchase Action Plan

Build down payment 

  1. Target Rs40–50 lakh liquid (Rs30 lakh down + Rs10–15 lakh emergency).

  2. Park in liquid funds / savings account @ 6–7%.

  3. Emergency fund first → 6–9 months of expenses (Rs12–18 lakh) in liquid funds.

  4. Clear all other debt (credit cards, personal loans) before applying for home loan.

  5. Boost CIBIL → Both should be 750+ (joint loan gets better rate).

4. Post-Purchase Rules (Stay Wealthy After Buying)

  • EMI cap: Never let total EMIs cross 30% of take-home.

  • Don’t Prepay aggressively: Use any bonus/increment to invest in good mutual funds.

  • Maintain 40% savings rate even after EMI starts — continue ₹1.5+ lakh monthly into SIPs.

5. Protection & Long-Term Rules (Non-Negotiable)

  • Insurance

    • Term life: Rs1–1.5 Cr each (pure term).

    • Family floater health: ₹25 lakh top-up.

  • Retirement

    • 35 years old → you still have 25–30 years. Invest in equity mutual funds/SIPs (index + flexi-cap+multi-asset).

    • Goal: ₹10–15 Cr corpus by age 60.

  • Tax optimisation

    • Home loan interest (up to Rs2 lakh) + principal (80C) — switch to old regime only if you have other deductions; otherwise new regime is simpler.

Quick Checklist Before You Finalise the House

  • House price ≤ 3× combined annual take-home (you are at 2.5× — excellent).

  • Down payment fully ready. If either parent wants to contribute, use that towards down payment AND increase the down payment amount.

  • Both salaries stable .

  • Panvel property RERA-approved + good builder track record I presume

 You are in an extremely strong position. Follow the 3-20-30-40 home rule - you will own the house in Panvel debt-free in a few years while still building serious wealth.

personal finance

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