How is AI shaping your financial future

The impact of artificial intelligence across sectors is slowly becoming visible. Just like all other segments, it is shaping the future of your money, too. A World Bank report summarising annual digital trends for 2025 highlights that this transition is not just about silicon and code. It is a fundamental restructuring of how wealth is created, managed, and preserved in the Indian economy. For you, merely understanding the shift is not enough. You have to make it a cornerstone of your personal finances.

Impact on knowledge

When you are initially building your savings and investments, there are leaks due to a lack of knowledge. You end up choosing the wrong instruments that cost you more and diminish your long-term returns. Financial advice and wealth management used to be a prerogative of the rich. One of the direct benefits of AI adoption is in financial advice, where it can personalise recommendations to help you determine an appropriate asset allocation. That is irrespective of your net worth. The new generation fintech apps are loaded with robo advisory services that you can utilise to analyse things like your spending patterns, future cash flow needs and make adjustments to your savings and investments. Your existing bank may already have introduced features based on the usage trends that are suitable for you.

For many years, banks could not easily gather relevant information about you. As a result, despite having a relatively decent profile, your loan applications could have been rejected. A significant part of India’s population was ‘credit-invisible’. The World Bank report identifies AI-driven alternative credit scoring as a major catalyst for financial inclusion. By analysing non-traditional data—such as utility bill payments, transaction histories on digital wallets, and even social footprints—AI is allowing banks to extend credit to small business owners and individuals who were previously ignored.

From a personal finance perspective, this means that your "digital reputation" is becoming as valuable as your credit score. Maintaining healthy digital habits and utilising regulated fintech platforms can open doors to cheaper home loans and business credit, which are essential levers for building generational wealth.