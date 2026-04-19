MCX receives SEBI nod to launch new coal exchange subsidiary

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), the nation’s largest commodity exchange, is set to expand its footprint into the energy sector following regulatory approval to establish a specialized coal exchange.

In a regulatory filing dated April 18, 2026, MCX announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted approval under the SECC Regulations for an investment in a proposed subsidiary, tentatively named MCX Coal Exchange Ltd. or MCX Coal Exchange of India Ltd.

The initiative aims to modernise India’s coal market by developing a regulated, technology-driven platform for the physical delivery of coal. MCX intends to leverage its expertise in governance, surveillance, and clearing mechanisms to create a transparent digital marketplace where coal can be traded at market-driven, fair prices. This move aligns with the broader vision of the Government of India to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the domestic coal ecosystem.

MCX will initially hold a 100% stake in the subsidiary, though it may seek additional partners in the future. The exchange plans to invest up to ₹100 Crore to meet minimum net worth requirements as stipulated by draft Coal Exchange Rules. Shares will be acquired at a par value of ₹10 per share.

While SEBI has approved the investment as of April 17, 2026, the company is yet to be formally incorporated. Following incorporation, MCX plans to submit a license application to the Coal Controller Organization of India as per prescribed guidelines.