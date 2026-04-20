Amid global supply crisis, Rajasthan's Mangala oilfield adds crude output by 2,000 barrels per day

Amid global uncertainty over crude oil and fuel supplies, production at Rajasthan’s Mangala oilfield has risen by about 2,000 barrels per day, supported by the deployment of advanced exploration and production technologies.

Mangala, India’s largest onshore oilfield and part of the Barmer basin, was discovered in 2004 and began commercial production in 2009. Current output is estimated at around 80,000 barrels per day, according to industry figures.

Cairn Oil and Gas, the operator of the Mangala block, attributed the recent uptick in output to renewed subsurface analysis and geoscience-led interventions aimed at unlocking previously untapped reserves. As part of its redevelopment strategy, the company has introduced techniques such as sidetracking—where existing wells are redirected to access additional hydrocarbon zones—helping improve recovery while limiting both cost and surface disruption.

The operator has also expanded the use of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods, including polymer injection and alkaline-surfactant-polymer (ASP) flooding, designed to increase extraction efficiency and extend the field’s productive life.

According to company officials, one redeveloped well alone has delivered nearly 2,000 barrels per day in its early phase, underscoring the potential of these interventions to stabilise output from mature fields.

Industry experts note that such incremental gains from ageing onshore assets could provide India with a near-term buffer by boosting domestic production, easing import dependence and supporting cost stability.

Since its first production in 2009, Mangala has produced over 500 million barrels of crude oil. Output initially climbed steadily, peaking at around 200,000 barrels per day by 2014. However, like most mature fields, it subsequently entered a decline phase.

From 2015 onwards, production gradually eased to between 130,000 and 170,000 barrels per day, before falling further in the 2021–2025 period to roughly 80,000–100,000 barrels per day, reflecting the natural depletion trends typical of long-producing onshore reservoirs.

(With inputs from PTI)