India engages with Iran after firing on vessels; crude prices surge amid Hormuz tensions

After an incident involving firing on Indian vessels by Iran, the government on Monday said it is in constant touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the safe passage of all India-bound ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran reportedly fired at two Indian crude vessels on Saturday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, said that India is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of its ships and their secure transit through the Strait.

On Saturday, Iran fired at India’s Samnar Herad and bulk carrier Jag Arnav while they were transiting the strait. The vessels have since returned to the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, crude oil tanker Desh Garima, carrying 97,422 tonne of crude oil and 31 Indian seafarers, crossed the strategic waterway on April 18 and is expected to reach Mumbai on April 22.

Global crude oil prices surged on Monday amid uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent Crude was trading at $94.13 per barrel, up 4.15% from its previous close, while the May contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.65% to $87.75 per barrel.

Iran has re-imposed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the United States lifts its naval blockade, escalating concerns over regional stability. The US said on Sunday that it had seized an Iranian cargo ship attempting to breach the blockade, while Iran warned of retaliation—raising fears of renewed hostilities.

Iran also stated that it would not participate in a second round of negotiations that the US had hoped to initiate before the current two-week ceasefire expires later this week.