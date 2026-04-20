India Post posts Rs 15,296 crore revenue in FY26, up 16%: Scindia

The Department of Posts has reported a strong financial performance for FY 2025–26, posting revenue of Rs 15,296 crore — a 16% year-on-year increase — Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Announcing the annual revenue scorecard after the Department’s business review meeting in the capital, Scindia described the year as “historic” for India Post, highlighting sustained growth across multiple service verticals and improving operational efficiency.

“Indeed, it has been a very historic year for the Department of Posts,” the minister said. “We have introduced three new products, expanded service penetration, focused on customer acquisition, and are working with stringent Six Sigma-level service standards to drive even stronger growth in the coming fiscal.”

For comparison, the department’s revenue stood at Rs 13,218 crore in FY 2024–25.

Scindia noted that eight of the 23 postal circles exceeded 90% of their targets, while 14 circles achieved between 80% and 90%. Only one circle remained below the 80% mark, calling it evidence of a “major transformation” of India Post into a more service-oriented organisation.

Strong performance across segments

Key business verticals recorded robust growth during the year:

Parcel services surged to Rs 1,133 crore, up 69% year-on-year, driven by strong performance in Jharkhand, Telangana and Gujarat.

Mail services grew 34%, rising from Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 3,202 crore, with Rajasthan, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir leading the expansion.