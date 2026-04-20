India Post posts Rs 15,296 crore revenue in FY26, up 16%: Scindia

The Department of Posts has reported a strong financial performance for FY 2025–26, posting revenue of Rs 15,296 crore — a 16% year-on-year increase — Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.
Announcing the annual revenue scorecard after the Department’s business review meeting in the capital, Scindia described the year as “historic” for India Post, highlighting sustained growth across multiple service verticals and improving operational efficiency.
“Indeed, it has been a very historic year for the Department of Posts,” the minister said. “We have introduced three new products, expanded service penetration, focused on customer acquisition, and are working with stringent Six Sigma-level service standards to drive even stronger growth in the coming fiscal.”
For comparison, the department’s revenue stood at Rs 13,218 crore in FY 2024–25.
Scindia noted that eight of the 23 postal circles exceeded 90% of their targets, while 14 circles achieved between 80% and 90%. Only one circle remained below the 80% mark, calling it evidence of a “major transformation” of India Post into a more service-oriented organisation.
Strong performance across segments
Key business verticals recorded robust growth during the year:
Parcel services surged to Rs 1,133 crore, up 69% year-on-year, driven by strong performance in Jharkhand, Telangana and Gujarat.
Mail services grew 34%, rising from Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 3,202 crore, with Rajasthan, Assam and Jammu & Kashmir leading the expansion.
Citizen-centric services rose sharply by 70% to Rs 864 crore.
Post Office Savings Bank contributed Rs 7,756 crore, reflecting 13% growth.
Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance together reached Rs 1,458 crore, up 25% year-on-year.
However, the international mail segment continued to face challenges due to global disruptions, the minister said.
Financial position and deficit narrowing
Secretary of the Department of Posts Vandita Kaul said the gap between expenditure (excluding pensions) and revenue has narrowed by around Rs 1,500 crore in FY26.
Total revenue expenditure including pensions stood at Rs 38,631 crore. Of this, nearly one-third is allocated to pension liabilities. Excluding pensions, expenditure amounted to Rs 26,559 crore, resulting in a revenue gap of about Rs 11,000 crore — down from roughly Rs 12,500 crore in the previous fiscal.
Kaul said the department aims to eliminate this gap over the next five years.
She also highlighted the government’s continued emphasis on universal service obligations, noting that India Post has expanded its rural footprint significantly. Over the past four years, around 11,000 new post offices have been added, with a major share in rural and northeastern regions, taking the total network to 1,64,999 post offices nationwide.
(With inputs from PTI)