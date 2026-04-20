India, South Korea set USD 50 billion trade target as leaders chart new phase in strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during his first state visit to India, describing his life journey as one marked by resilience, service and dedication.

Following delegation-level talks in the capital, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at expanding cooperation across key sectors. The agreements were exchanged at Hyderabad House during a joint press interaction, signalling what both sides described as a significant step forward in India–South Korea relations.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Modi said he was pleased to host President Lee in India and noted that although this was his first visit, his interest in India had been evident since their initial meeting. He added that Lee’s personal and political journey stands as an inspiration shaped by perseverance and commitment to public service.

Highlighting the shared democratic values between the two countries, the Prime Minister said India and South Korea are united by their commitment to democracy, market-based economies and the rule of law. He also pointed to converging strategic perspectives, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi said bilateral ties have grown steadily over the past decade and are now entering a more forward-looking phase. He described the visit as an opportunity to elevate the partnership into a “futuristic” framework, with expanded cooperation envisioned across sectors such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, technology, talent development, energy and environmental initiatives.