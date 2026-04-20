Sensex, Nifty settle flat in volatile trade as crude oil rebounds

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a volatile session on Monday as investors turned cautious amid mounting geopolitical headwinds and rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed marginally up 26.76 points or 0.03 per cent at 78,520.30. During the day, it hit a high of 78,942.45 and a low of 78,203.30, gyrating 739.15 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 11.30 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 24,364.85.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and InterGlobe Aviation were the major winners.

Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 4.76 per cent to USD 94.68 per barrel.

"Renewed disputes over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz injected volatility into global markets. Investors interpreted the recent disruptions in the Middle East as potential negotiation tactics rather than the onset of a full-scale conflict,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.