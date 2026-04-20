Vedanta approves May 1 as effective demerger date

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has approved May 1, 2026, as the effective date for the demerger of its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas and iron ore verticals into separate listed entities. As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).

According to the exchange filing, under the composite scheme of arrangement, shareholders of Vedanta will receive equity shares in four businesses in a 1:1 ratio.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on April 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved the following: (i) To make the Scheme effective on May 1, 2026; and (ii) In consultation with VAML, TSPL, MEL and VISL, the Board has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme,” said Vedanta in a regulatory filing.

The mining major said that the demerger will help in simplifying the firm’s corporate structure with sector focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world class assets.



As consideration for demerger of aluminum undertaking, VAML will issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of VAML having a face value of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each of Vedanta.The filing further said that for the merchant power undertaking, TSPL shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of TSPL having a face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Vedanta.