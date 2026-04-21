Akasa inducts 7 aircraft so far in 2026, fleet size grows to 38

This sustained pace of fleet additions, according to the airline, will enable it to deepen its network. “Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has demonstrated a consistent approach to building scale. With each aircraft induction, the airline continues to strengthen its presence across domestic and international markets, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new travel possibilities,” said the airline in a statement.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a robust pipeline of 188 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years. The airline currently connects with 26 domestic and seven international cities.

Last week, Akasa announced the addition of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, as the seventh international destination to its network. Starting 4th September 2026, the airline will operate four weekly direct flights connecting Mumbai and Hanoi.

Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The launch of direct flights to Hanoi strengthens our presence in South Asia and marks another step in our effort to build a network that connects India with dynamic global destinations. Vietnam has emerged as one of the most attractive short-haul destinations for Indian travellers, known for its accessibility, vibrant tourism offerings, and rich cultural heritage.”