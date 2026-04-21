Co-location case: Sebi panel okays NSE’s settlement offer

Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) on settlements and compounding has ‘green-lighted’ the Rs1,387 crore settlement offer made by the NSE to close the long-pending co-location case.

With this, the exchange has crossed a major hurdle for completing its decade-old IPO plan, according to sources.

Now the last two hurdles are the approval from the two-member panel of Sebi whole-time members who have the final word on settlements, and a legal imprimatur on the same from Supreme Court as the matter has been pending there since 2023.

According to a source in the know of the development, the approval from the whole-time members is likely very soon. The HPAC had met in the last week of March on the matter.

The NSE had filed the settlement application with the Sebi on June 20, 2025, offering Rs1,387.39 crore to close the long-pending matter.

However, the source told TNIE on Tuesday that the top Sebi panel has recommended a higher settlement amount at around Rs1,880 crore for resolving the co-location and dark fibre cases. Of this, nearly `1,200 crore is likely to towards disgorgement, about Rs380 crore in interest, with the remaining towards other settlements.

The co-location and dark fibre cases are about allegations that some brokers had received preferential, faster access to market data directly from the servers at the NSE headquarters, giving them an unfair trading advantage. A whistle-blower complaint in 2015 claimed select entities gained early access to NSE’s live market data feed through specific server connections and some unauthorised vendors, raising concerns over market fairness, governance lapses, and violation of Sebi norms.