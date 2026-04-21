Govt proposes stricter IT Rules; seeks public feedback till May 7

Social media platforms such as X and those operated by Meta, will be required to comply with any clarification, advisory, order, direction, standard operating procedure, code of practice, or guideline issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as part of their due diligence obligations, according to fresh amendments proposed by the government on Tuesday.

The draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were first published on March 30, 2026. The government has since extended the deadline for public consultation to April 29, 2026, and has introduced additional changes for stakeholder feedback. One of the key additions relates to the labeling of synthetically generated or AI-created content.

The proposed amendment to Rule 3(3)(a)(ii) mandates that intermediaries must ensure the “continuous and clearly visible display” of labels identifying such content throughout its entire duration in visual formats. This marks a shift from the earlier requirement, which only called for “prominent visibility.” The amendments also clarify that intermediaries must adhere to existing requirements related to the preservation and retention of information under applicable laws. In simple terms, platforms cannot bypass data retention obligations while responding to user requests or regulatory actions.