HCLTech Q4 profit rises YoY, dips sequentially on restructuring costs

IT services company HCLTech on Monday reported a 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, with growth supported by steady revenue expansion despite a sequential decline.

HCLTech guided a revenue growth of 1.0% - 4.0% YoY in constant currency (CC) terms for FY27 and expects the services revenue growth to be between 1.5% - 4.5% YoY in CC.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,488 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,307 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 6.4%.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% YoY to Rs 33,981 crore in the quarter ended March 31. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased marginally by 0.3%.

Chief executive officer and managing director C Vijayakumar said, “During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making. Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and is reflected in annualized Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our #1 priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi decade value creation.”

During the quarter, profitability was impacted by restructuring costs. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 5,620 crore, with an operating margin of 16.5%. The EBIT margin included a 122 basis point impact from restructuring costs.

Deal wins remained steady during the quarter, with total contract value (TCV) of new deals at $1.9 billion.