India's nuclear push needs parallel power play to hit 100 GW goal: Report

NEW DELHI: India needs a coordinated and parallel push in uranium mining, fuel reprocessing, heavy engineering capacity and long-term financing to accelerate its nuclear energy programme, according to a report by HDFC Mutual Fund.

The report highlighted that while nuclear energy is set to play a much larger role in India's energy transition, bridging existing gaps across the nuclear value chain will be critical to meet ambitious capacity targets.

It noted that India took over two decades to build its current Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), whereas China was able to deliver a comparable plutonium fast breeder reactor in just 5-6 years.

The report said closing this gap would require simultaneous progress across key areas. It stated, "Closing this gap demands parallel progress on Uranium mining, reprocessing throughput, heavy engineering capacity, and financing suited to the long tenor nuclear assets".

The report emphasised that nuclear energy is moving from being a small part of India's energy mix to becoming a strategic pillar in achieving the country's net-zero-by-2070 target. It added that recent policy developments are expected to support this transition.