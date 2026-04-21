Nestle delivers strong Q4 results, sees volume growth across categories 

“This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50% increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3%,” said Tiwary.

Total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 23.4% and 23.1%, respectively, while EBITDA margin stood at 26.3%. Tiwary added that all product groups contributed to this performance, and penetration and premiumization, combined with disciplined resource allocation and strong execution, have been key in driving growth.

During the recently concluded financial year, Tiwary said that the company remained focused on the fundamentals and executed with resilience, delivering double-digit, volume-led growth alongside strong market share gains. Over the last five years, Nestle’s MAGGI noodles consistently maintained its leadership position in the market, while KITKAT and NESCAFÉ have accelerated their market share growth, he added.

According to Tiwary, the company’s confectionery product group grew at a high double-digit pace in both value and volume. The powdered and liquid beverages product group achieved another year of high double-digit growth while the prepared dishes and cooking aids product group posted strong volume-driven growth.

He added that the company continue to execute an omni-channel strategy aligned to the evolving retail ecosystem, scaling e-commerce and quick commerce, strengthening modern trade and chain pharmacy, and sustaining growth through general trade across semi-urban and rural markets.

“As we look forward, we will focus on four key priorities – 1) consumer centricity, 2) penetration-led volume growth, 3) reinvestment behind brands and capacity and 4) accelerating tech-led sales and operations,” said Tiwary.

For Neste India, coffee prices continue to trend lower, supported by a favourable crop in Vietnam and the forthcoming crop in Brazil. Cocoa prices remain subdued, reflecting improved supply and moderated demand. Sugar prices remain stable. Edible oil prices are firm and have moved higher in line with global crude oil prices, supported by increased diversion to biodiesel, as per the company.