Samsung, LG raise laptop prices amid global memory chip shortage

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have raised laptop prices twice within a span of three months, as a deepening shortage of memory chips continues to ripple through the global consumer electronics market.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, the price adjustments have driven some models up by nearly 50 percent compared to last year.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Book 6 Pro, equipped with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, is now priced at 4.19 million won (about USD 2,847) in South Korea—up sharply from 2.81 million won (USD 1,914) for a comparable model a year ago. The company had already set higher launch prices in January before introducing a second round of increases this month, with hikes of up to 900,000 won (USD 613). Its premium Galaxy Book 6 Ultra now starts at 5.53 million won (USD 3,767).

LG has followed a similar path. Its 2026 Gram Pro 16-inch model debuted in January at 3.14 million won (USD 2,139), roughly 500,000 won more than its predecessor. By April, the price climbed another 400,000 won, reaching 3.54 million won (USD 2,411).

Industry observers say the surge reflects demand being brought forward in anticipation of further increases. However, they warn that once prices cross key psychological thresholds later this year, spending by both consumers and institutions could begin to weaken.