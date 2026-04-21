Tata Elxsi Q4 net up 27% at Rs 220 crore

India’s leading engineering, research & design (ER&D) company Tata Elxsi reported a net profit of Rs 220.35 crore in Q4, a rise of 27.80% from Rs 172.41 crore during the same period in last year, driven by increase in ongoing deals, a strategic AdTech engagement and telecom deal win in the US. The company’s revenues from operations grew from Rs 908.33 crore to Rs 993.80 crore year-on-year.

The company, which is part of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, has ended FY26 with a revenue of Rs 3,757.40 crore. Elxsi’s major businesses are segmented into three different sector – Telecom, media & communication and healthcare. Transportation revenue grew by 3.6% QoQ, media and communication rose by 9.5% QoQ, and healthcare revenue declined by 10.5% qoq.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi, said that OEM business is delivering continuous success and the customers represent 77% revenue in the vertical.

“During FY’26, Tata Elxsi accelerated its enterprise-wide GenAI adoption, marked by the launch of DevStudio.ai and partnerships with leading AI companies, to embed AI responsibly across engineering, design, and delivery. With strong governance around data security, IP protection, and compliance, these initiatives are scaling beyond pilots to deliver measurable productivity gains, faster time-to-market, and improved customer outcomes," he said.

He added that by combining domain-led AI, talent enablement, and platform-based accelerators, Tata Elxsi is strengthening its innovation quotient, long-term competitiveness, depth of client engagements, and margin expansion.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 75 for the FY26.