Tata Steel partners with SMS Group to make low-carbon emission steel at Jamshedpur plant

CHENNAI: India’s leading steel manufacturer, Tata Steel, has entered into definitive agreements with Paul Wurth, S.A (Luxembourg), part of the SMS Group GmbH, for the implementation of the world’s first EASyMelt (electrically-assisted syngas smelter) technology.

Tata Steel intends to proceed with the first industrial demonstration of this technology in the ‘E’ Blast Furnace at its Jamshedpur plant, in a phased manner.

The project aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 50 per cent compared to the blast furnace’s baseline operation. Tata Steel Limited and SMS Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2023 to collaborate on decarbonising the iron-making process.

Following a successful front-end loading study, Tata Steel has decided to move forward with the project in a phased manner.

Through this collaboration between Tata Steel and SMS Group, the former aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, one of the most ambitious climate targets adopted by any major steel producer globally.

Tata Steel and SMS Group-Paul Wurth will jointly work towards the implementation and development of the EASyMelt technology.

T V Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: “The transition to low-carbon steelmaking will be shaped by our ability to reimagine and transform existing production ecosystems. At Tata Steel, we are advancing this shift through a focused blend of technology, innovation, and strong partnerships. Our collaboration with SMS Group marks a significant milestone, accelerating our journey towards achieving net zero."

"We appreciate Tata Steel’s trust in our abilities. This commitment from an industry leader enables us to bring our EASyMelt technology to life. Building the first EASyMelt on an industrial scale is a significant milestone and paves the way for future brownfield decarbonization projects,” said Jochen Burg, CEO, SMS Group.