The Standard opens new global capability centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Standard, a provider of insurance, retirement and investment products in the US, has opened a new global capability centre in Bengaluru. The office is located in Embassy Tech Village.

The company began its operations in India in November 2025 under the name The Standard India.

The centre will support expanded work across artificial intelligence engineering, cloud platform development, data and analytics, digital transformation and insurance operations, in line with the company’s global strategy.

The company plans to expand capabilities in software engineering, total experience, AI and enterprise platforms as part of its long-term technology plans.