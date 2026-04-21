The Standard opens new global capability centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Standard, a provider of insurance, retirement and investment products in the US, has opened a new global capability centre in Bengaluru. The office is located in Embassy Tech Village.
The company began its operations in India in November 2025 under the name The Standard India.
The centre will support expanded work across artificial intelligence engineering, cloud platform development, data and analytics, digital transformation and insurance operations, in line with the company’s global strategy.
The company plans to expand capabilities in software engineering, total experience, AI and enterprise platforms as part of its long-term technology plans.
“Our operations in India play an increasingly important role in our technology transformation,” said Greg Chandler, executive vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “The launch of The Standard India strengthens our ability to fuel ongoing growth, innovate, scale technology capabilities, accelerate digital transformation and offer new solutions to our customers faster. This centre represents a long-term investment in world-class talent and reflects our confidence in India as a strategic partner in shaping the future of our business.”
Since entering India, the company has expanded its local leadership team across finance, human resources, talent acquisition, information technology, administration and communications.
“The Standard India is an integrated capability hub that supports engineering, data, AI and insurance operations,” said Mohua Sengupta, senior vice president and country head at The Standard India. “Our structure combines enterprise scale with startup agility, giving employees both stability and the opportunity to build greenfield capabilities while working closely with our global teams. As we continue expanding leadership roles and high-impact technology functions in India, the centre will have an important role in advancing The Standard’s long-term growth, innovation and transformation priorities.”
The centre is expected to contribute to company-wide priorities, including the transition of selected technology work from vendor-led delivery to in-house engineering teams. This approach is intended to improve agility, operational efficiency and long-term innovation capability.