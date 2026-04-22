DPIIT cuts duties on key inputs, boosts LPG supply amid West Asia war; PESO fast-tracks CNG applications 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has introduced a wide-ranging set of emergency regulatory relaxations, supply-side interventions and stakeholder consultations to protect Indian industry from disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis, with a focus on fuel security, raw material availability and uninterrupted manufacturing operations.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has emerged as the government’s frontline agency in shielding industry from fuel disruptions arising out of the West Asia crisis, fast-tracking approvals for compressed natural gas (CNG) and compressed biogas (CBG) infrastructure and easing regulatory bottlenecks to ensure uninterrupted supplies.

“Under PESO, multiple activities and facilitative orders have been issued which are oriented towards uninterrupted supply of fuel and gas. So under this, under compressed natural gas and compressed biogas, the dispensing stations, the licenses, the process have been expedited and now till now we can say in the month of March until date the 467 applications have been received and disposed off and on a priority basis bringing down the turnaround time and also 157 cases, the final licenses have also been granted and 38 prior approvals have also been granted in these dispensing-stations,” said Nidhi Kesaarwani, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

Besides fuel retail infrastructure, PESO has approved 41 biogas cylinder filling and storage plants, while licences have been issued to 14 such facilities, aimed at strengthening alternative fuel capacity.

To address immediate supply constraints, permission has also been granted for LPG unloading at Porbandar jetty in March, to improve logistics and availability in western India.