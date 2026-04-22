FIEO asks exporters to engage with US buyers for tariff refund share

NEW DELHI: Apex exporters' body FIEO on Wednesday said it has asked its members to engage with US buyers to seek a share of the refunded tariffs, with the United States initiating the process of refunding reciprocal tariffs from April 20.

FIEO President S C Ralhan said that there is no legal right of Indian exporters on those refunds, as only the US businesses are getting the refunds.

"But if an Indian exporter has a good relationship with his or her US buyer, she may get some share," he said.

In its report, think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that the engagement with the US buyers will be important as the refunded payments go only to US importers, and exporters have no legal right to claim them.

Indian exporters have no direct legal route to claim refunds.

Another industry official from the leather sector said that the businesses will discuss the matter with the US importers.

"We are talking to our buyers on this," a leather sector exporter said.

The US tariffs, imposed from April 2, 2025, affected exports of many Indian products.

According to the GTRI, the total refund is about USD 166 billion, with roughly USD 12 billion linked to goods from India.