Godrej Industries unveils five-year vision; targets Rs 5 lakh crore market cap, new listings

MUMBAI: Godrej Industries on Wednesday outlined an ambitious five-year roadmap, targeting a market capitalisation of ₹5 lakh crore by 2031, backed by the launch of two new publicly listed platforms and strong double-digit growth across businesses.

Presenting the plan, Pirojsha Godrej, who will take over as group chairman in August this year, said the group is aiming for over 15% annual sales growth and more than 20% annual earnings per share (EPS) growth, while maintaining return on equity (ROE) of over 18% in each business at a steady state.

The vision also lays out people and sustainability goals. The group is targeting employee engagement scores in the 85th percentile and aims to achieve 40% representation of women, LGBTQ and persons with disabilities across its workforce by 2031.

On sustainability, the company is seeking global leadership in ESG benchmarks, including those defined by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices. It plans to achieve net-zero emissions across Scope 1 and 2 by 2035, transition to a 100% greener portfolio by 2031, and build responsible supply chains by 2047.

Godrej also highlighted that Godrej Capital is expected to be the fastest-growing business within the group over the next few years, underscoring its importance in the overall growth strategy.

The announcement coincided with the unveiling of a new brand identity, marking what the company described as a new phase following its 2024 restructuring.

Godrej, who is set to take over the reins of the group in August, said the strategy is rooted in combining the legacy of the 129-year-old Godrej Group with the agility of a young organisation. “We’ve come a long way… and we’re excited to share this important new chapter,” he said.