India faces rising food inflation risk amid fertiliser supply disruptions: FAO Chief Economist

NEW DELHI: India faces rising risks of food inflation despite a USD 18.6 billion fertilizer subsidy for FY2026-27, as global supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict threaten input availability ahead of the critical Kharif sowing season, FAO's (Food and Agriculture Organization) Chief Economist Maximo Torero told ANI today.

"If the crisis (Gulf conflicts and below normal monsoon) persists, India faces higher import costs, reduced domestic fertilizer availability, and pressure on food inflation particularly for wheat, rice, and vegetables," he told ANI in an exclusive e-mail interview.

He further added that "The government's USD 18.6 billion fertilizer subsidy for FY2026-27 will help, but fiscal pressures are mounting."

On the US-Iran tensions and blockade of Strait of Hormuz, he said that India is significantly vulnerable in this case as it sources roughly 35 percent of its fertilizers from the Gulf and applies more than 120 kg of nitrogen per hectare.

Commenting on the low operating capacity of domestic fertiliser plants, he said "Domestic fertilizer plants are operating at only 60 percent capacity after the government capped gas allocation at 70 percent of historical averages."

He also said that the National Fertilizers Limited plants in Punjab although restarted operations they could face challenges. The Kharif planting season in India begins in May, with a 60 percent likelihood of below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026, he added.

Reacting to a query on whether prolonged disruptions in fertilizer trade would impact crop yields and food prices, he said, "If disruptions continue beyond 60 days, the effects become severe."

He said that the fertilizer price increases lead directly to reduced application rates. In low-input systems (Sub-Saharan Africa at under 20 kg/ha), even small reductions cause disproportionately large yield collapses.

Torero said that this could lead to shrinking incomes for the farmers across the globe.