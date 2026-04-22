India permits blending of ethanol, synthetic fuels in jet fuel; no immediate targets set

After allowing the blending of ethanol in petrol, the petroleum ministry on Wednesday permitted the blending of ethanol and other synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons in aviation turbine fuel (ATF). However, according to the government notification, the government has not set any immediate mandatory blending targets. Currently, there is 20% ethanol blended in petrol in the country.

The major change in the notification is that the legal definition of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which was previously defined strictly by the IS 1571 specification (traditional fossil-based jet fuel), has now been expanded. As per the new definition, it includes blends with "synthesised hydrocarbons as specified in IS 17081." It means the government is providing the legal infrastructure for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to sell and distribute SAF blends.

The move aligns with India’s CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) commitments. India is targeting to blend 1 per cent SAF into jet fuel for international flights by 2027, rising to 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030, in line with the CORSIA mandate.

According to CORSIA, it is a global scheme requiring airlines to offset CO2 emissions from international flights exceeding 2020 levels. While voluntary from 2021 to 2026, it becomes mandatory for most states from 2027 to 2035, aiming for carbon-neutral growth.

The order replaces references to the outdated Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Specifically, authorities will now exercise search and seizure powers under Section 103 of the BNSS to prevent black-marketing or hoarding of jet fuel.

ATF is primarily produced by refining crude oil. Globally, countries such as the UK and Japan are increasingly mandating the blending of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is produced by converting renewable feedstocks such as waste oils and fats, sugar and cereals, municipal solid waste, wood and agricultural residues, or CO2 into ATF to cut emissions.