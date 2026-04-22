Indian exporters eye share of US tariff refunds, but lack legal claim

Federation of Indian Exports Organisations (FIEO), the apex exporters’ body in India, on Wednesday said it has asked its members to engage with US buyers to seek a share of tariff refunds, as the US has begun reimbursing reciprocal tariffs from April 20.

FIEO President S C Ralhan said Indian exporters have no legal claim over these refunds, as they are being paid only to US businesses.

“But if an Indian exporter has a good relationship with his or her US buyer, she may get some share,” he said.

In a report, think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said such engagement will be crucial since the refunded amounts go solely to US importers, leaving exporters with no legal entitlement to claim them.

Indian exporters, therefore, have no direct legal route to access these refunds.