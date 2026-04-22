IT sell-off snaps rally; Sensex drops 700 points, Nifty below 24,400

Indian equity markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday (April 22) as selling pressure in information technology stocks and cautious global cues reversed the gains from the previous session. The benchmark Sensex declined by around 700 points to end near 78,600, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,400 mark, falling close to 0.8 per cent for the day.

The downturn was led primarily by a broad-based sell-off in IT stocks, which came under pressure following weak earnings guidance from key players in the sector. The decline in technology shares had a disproportionate impact on the benchmark indices, dragging the broader market lower despite pockets of resilience elsewhere.

Investor sentiment also remained subdued amid lingering global uncertainties, particularly geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over elevated crude oil prices. These factors, combined with a softer rupee, contributed to a risk-off mood in the market. The sharp rally in the previous session further encouraged profit booking, with traders choosing to lock in gains after the Sensex had surged more than 700 points on Tuesday.