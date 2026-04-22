IT sell-off snaps rally; Sensex drops 700 points, Nifty below 24,400

Indian equity markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday (April 22) as selling pressure in information technology stocks and cautious global cues reversed the gains from the previous session. The benchmark Sensex declined by around 700 points to end near 78,600, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,400 mark, falling close to 0.8 per cent for the day.
The downturn was led primarily by a broad-based sell-off in IT stocks, which came under pressure following weak earnings guidance from key players in the sector. The decline in technology shares had a disproportionate impact on the benchmark indices, dragging the broader market lower despite pockets of resilience elsewhere.
Investor sentiment also remained subdued amid lingering global uncertainties, particularly geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over elevated crude oil prices. These factors, combined with a softer rupee, contributed to a risk-off mood in the market. The sharp rally in the previous session further encouraged profit booking, with traders choosing to lock in gains after the Sensex had surged more than 700 points on Tuesday.
The market players say Volatility trends reinforced the cautious undertone.
"The primary trigger behind today’s weakness was the resurgence of geopolitical uncertainty. Reports of stalled US–Iran negotiations have reignited concerns over prolonged instability in West Asia, keeping risk appetite in check. This has also supported elevated crude oil prices, adding pressure on inflation expectations and currency stability," said Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder at Livelong Wealth.
The Indian rupee weakened toward 93.75 against the dollar, further reflecting external vulnerability, he said adding that India VIX rose by more than 4 percent to move above the 18.26 mark today, indicating a rise in near-term risk perception.
"The inverse relationship between markets and volatility was evident, as the uptick in VIX coincided with the broader market decline, suggesting increased hedging and defensive positioning by participants," Hariprasad said.
Market breadth was mixed on Wednesday, according to most market reports.
While large-cap stocks bore the brunt of the selling pressure, mid-cap shares were relatively steady and small-cap stocks showed mild resilience, supported by selective buying interest, they observed. However, gains in a handful of stocks driven by earnings announcements and company-specific developments were not enough to offset the broader weakness, these reports said.
The session overall reflected a phase of consolidation with a negative bias, as investors weighed domestic earnings signals against an uncertain global backdrop.