Oil falls, stocks mixed as traders weigh outlook after Trump extends truce

HONG KONG: Oil prices fell and stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors assess the chances of US-Iran peace talks after Donald Trump extended his ceasefire at the eleventh hour but kept his blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in place.

With the two-week truce in its final hours, the US president said he would push the deadline back indefinitely following a request from mediator Pakistan and stressing the need to give Tehran's "fractured" leadership time to form a proposal.

He had previously indicated he would not extend the truce and warned he would resume bombing the Islamic republic when it expired.

"I have... directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted," Trump wrote on social media.

The decision not to carry out fresh attacks on Iran but continue to prevent its ships from passing through the Strait -- a major sticking point between the rivals -- left traders awaiting clearer developments.

The fate of peace talks in Islamabad was hanging in the balance, with a White House official saying Vice President JD Vance would not travel Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.

Tehran has said it will not attend because of what it said were unreasonable US demands, while the semi-official Tasnim news agency said there was no prospect of officials going at present.

Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said: "The US and Iran may be trying to shore up leverage and playing a game of who blinks first.

"Whatever the outcome, the suspense in the interim may see risk appetite being curtailed but when either side blinks, risk proxies could rally."