Tech Mahindra net profit rises 16%, sees strong deal wins and margins

Tech Mahindra reported a 16% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, supported by strong margin expansion and steady deal wins.

The Pune-headquartered IT services firm posted a net profit of Rs 1,354 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with around Rs 1,167 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.6% year-on-year to Rs 15,076 crore in the quarter, while sequentially it increased 4.7%.

Further, EBIT margin expanded to 13.8% in the quarter, up around 330 basis points year-on-year and about 70 basis points sequentially. Management reiterated confidence in sustaining margin expansion, stating it has “multiple levers in our control” including operating efficiencies and an improved revenue mix, while maintaining its target of reaching 15% margins by the end of FY27.

Deal activity remained robust during the quarter. Tech Mahindra reported new deal wins worth $1.07 billion, up 34.5% year-on-year, taking full-year deal wins to $3.79 billion, an increase of over 40% compared with the previous year. The company said its “deal momentum and deal pipeline stays very strong” across sectors, including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI and retail.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said, “We are accelerating our transition to an AI-led organization, embedding AI across services and expanding our capabilities to enhance value delivery for our clients. This is reflected in our highest deal wins in recent years including consecutive quarters exceeding $ 1 billion. We remain focused on scaling with discipline and are on track to delivering our FY27 commitments.”