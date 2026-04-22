Textile exports see modest growth in FY26, reach Rs 3.16 lakh crore

India’s textile exports, including handicrafts, registered modest growth of 2.1% in FY 2025–26, reaching Rs 3,16,334.9 crore, up from Rs 3,09,859.3 crore in the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday.

The figures point to steady global demand for Indian textile products and underline the sector’s continued competitiveness across key categories.

Ready-made garments (RMG) remained the largest contributor to exports, rising 2.9% from Rs 1,35,427.6 crore in FY 2024–25 to Rs 1,39,349.6 crore in FY 2025–26.

Meanwhile, exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handloom products saw marginal growth of 0.4%, increasing from Rs 1,02,002.8 crore to Rs 1,02,399.7 crore. In contrast, man-made yarn, fabrics, and made-ups recorded stronger growth of 3.6%, climbing from Rs 41,196 crore to Rs 42,687.8 crore.

Among value-added segments, handicrafts excluding handmade carpets emerged as the fastest-growing category, expanding 6.1% from Rs 14,945.5 crore to Rs 15,855.1 crore.

The ministry noted that export growth was spread across more than 120 destinations between April 2025 and February 2026, indicating a broadening global footprint for Indian textiles.

Several key markets posted notable gains, including the UAE (22.3%), UK (7.8%), Germany (9.9%), Spain (15.5%), Japan (20.6%), Egypt (38.3%), Nigeria (21.4%), Senegal (54.4%), and Sudan (205.6%).