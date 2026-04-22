Tier I cities dominate land investment despite smaller share of area

India’s real estate sector saw a sharp surge in land acquisition activity in 2025, with a clear tilt toward the country’s largest metropolitan markets.

According to JLL, developers acquired over 3,093 acres across 149 transactions during the year, marking a 32% increase compared to the previous year. However, the distribution of capital revealed a stark imbalance: Tier I cities accounted for 89% of the total investment value, despite representing just 52% of the land area transacted.

In contrast, Tier II cities—while comprising nearly half (48%) of the total land acquired—drew only 11% of the investment capital. This divergence highlights the significantly higher land costs in major metros, alongside the relatively lower capital requirements for projects in emerging cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vadodara.

Lata Pillai, Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at JLL India, described 2025 as a “record-breaking year” for the sector. Developers invested close to Rs 55,000 crore in land acquisitions across 20 major cities, underscoring strong market confidence.

Residential development emerged as the dominant driver of growth. Nearly 78% of the acquired land—about 2,398 acres—has been earmarked for housing projects. The construction of these developments is expected to require investments exceeding Rs 72,000 crore.

Pillai noted that more than Rs 52,000 crore in external funding will likely be needed to execute these projects. With traditional bank financing facing regulatory and risk-related constraints, this gap is expected to create opportunities for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and private credit players to step in with tailored financing solutions.