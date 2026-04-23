Amazon India to invest Rs 2,800 crore in safety, wellbeing, and operations network

BENGALURU: Amazon India has announced plans to invest more than Rs 2,800 crore (about $300 million) to strengthen safety, health, and financial well-being for its workforce while expanding its operations network across the country.

The company said the investment is part of a broader commitment to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, with a focus on business expansion, AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation.

“Since launching Amazon.in in 2013, we have built one of India’s safest, fastest, and most reliable operations networks, serving customers across every serviceable pin code in the country,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for Amazon India and Australia. “At the heart of this network are our people, and we remain committed to raising the bar on associate safety, health, and financial wellbeing.”

He added, “This year, we are investing over INR 2800 crore (~USD 300 million) to further strengthen these efforts, while continuing to scale our operations network and advance the technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable deliveries for customers.”

A large part of the investment will go towards expanding programmes aimed at improving the lives of tens of thousands of associates and partners.

Amazon plans to scale up Project Ashray, which provides air-conditioned rest facilities for delivery workers. These centres, already present in several major cities, offer seating, drinking water, charging points, and first-aid support, serving more than 150,000 delivery associates every month.

Health initiatives will also grow, including Sushruta, a programme supporting long-haul truck drivers and their families, alongside new efforts focusing on mental health and ergonomic care. The company will continue to run nationwide medical camps offering free check-ups and preventive screenings.

In addition, Amazon said it will enhance medical and accident insurance coverage and expand access to government welfare schemes through its Samriddhi programme. This is expected to benefit tens of thousands of workers and more than 200,000 community members.

Support for education will also continue under the Pratidhi programme, which provides scholarships and mentorship to associates’ children. In 2025, 5,000 scholarships were awarded.