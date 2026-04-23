Finance Minister reviews risks from Anthropic’s AI model Mythos with RBI, bank chiefs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a meeting with bank chiefs and officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to review potential risks arising from Anthropic’s AI model Mythos, amid global concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities and data breaches in financial systems linked to such technologies, sources aware of the matter told TNIE.

Officials from the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and CERT-In were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of developments surrounding Anthropic’s latest model, Claude Mythos, which has come under global scrutiny. Concerns have been mounting among financial institutions worldwide after Anthropic claimed that the AI model can perform complex hacking tasks, potentially outperforming humans.

Officials familiar with the deliberations said the discussions covered both immediate and long-term risks posed by such technologies, along with safeguards required to mitigate them.