Global oil shock could push up electricity prices in India: Report

A recent report by ISI Markets has warned that global oil supply disruptions could feed into higher electricity prices in India, underscoring the country’s continued exposure to fluctuations in fossil fuel markets.

The report draws a close connection between international energy prices and domestic power tariffs, noting that movements in crude oil and coal have historically been mirrored in India’s electricity costs. With oil prices expected to rise in the event of supply shocks—such as disruptions along key global shipping routes—the impact is likely to be transmitted to end users, including households and industries.

“Households and corporates—especially in industry—will have to contend with rising electricity prices resulting from supply shocks,” the report observed.

It added that any global shift toward coal as an alternative during periods of oil disruption could place additional upward pressure on coal prices. Given coal’s central role in India’s energy system, such trends would have direct implications for power tariffs.

Coal currently accounts for roughly 70% of India’s electricity generation, making the country particularly sensitive to changes in its price. According to the report, this heavy dependence means that volatility in global fossil fuel markets—whether in oil or coal—tends to feed through into domestic electricity pricing.

Historical patterns reinforce this link, with past spikes in crude oil and coal prices often coinciding with increases in electricity tariffs. The report suggests that this correlation is likely to persist in the absence of a significant structural shift in the energy mix.

At the same time, it highlights India’s accelerating transition toward renewable energy as a key long-term buffer against such volatility. Since 2017, renewable sources have accounted for the majority of new power capacity additions in the country, driven largely by solar and wind projects.