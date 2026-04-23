India home to 20K ultra rich individuals, ranks sixth in global UHNWI population list

MUMBAI: India has seen a sharp surge in ultra‑high‑net‑worth individual (UHNWI, whose net worth is estimated at over $30 million) population over the last five year and their numbers are expected to grow at a brisk pace in the coming years.

According to Knight Frank’s ‘The Wealth Report’, between 2021 and 2026, India’s $30 million+ population surged by 63%, rising from just over 12,000 to 19,877, a reflection of extraordinary wealth creation across technology, industrials and capital markets.

The country now has the sixth largest UHNWI population in the world. Knight Frank estimates India’s UHNWI population to rise by 27% from 19,877 in early 2026 to 25,217 by 2031, underscoring its growing role in the global wealth landscape. The world’s UHNWI population increased by 162,191 between 2021 and 2026, equivalent to 89 new UHNWIs every day, bringing the global total to 713,626.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, continues to dominate with its constituency of 35.4% UHNW or ultra-rich population. Delhi and Chennai have gained in their contribution of ultra-rich population by 3% over the last 10 years. Hyderabad has also expanded its contribution by 1.3% since 2015.

India’s billionaire (net worth $1 billion+) count rose 58% over the past five years to 207 in 2026, placing the country 3rd globally after the United States (914) and China (485). According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Sizing Model, India’s billionaire population is forecast to rise by 51% from 207 in early 2026 to 313 by 2031. India’s current home base of 6.7% of the global billionaires will expand to 8% over the next 5 years.