Infosys CEO highlights risks and opportunities from Anthropic’s Mythos vulnerabilities

BENGALURU: Salil Parekh, chief executive of Infosys, pointed to emerging risks in artificial intelligence systems, referring specifically to vulnerabilities linked to Anthropic’s Mythos.

Parekh, during the Q4 earnings press conference said that current observations suggest AI systems may be more exposed than previously understood.

“It really… is exposing more vulnerabilities than one thought possible previously. However, other models are also exposing vulnerabilities.”

He did not provide technical details but indicated that as organisations adopt AI at scale, new risks are becoming visible, particularly around system behaviour, security, and reliability.

Parekh also described these developments as a potential opportunity for Infosys.