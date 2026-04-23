Infosys Q4 sees modest sequential growth, guides cautious FY27 growth

BENGALURU: Infosys reported modest Q4 growth and guided a cautious FY27 outlook, citing AI-driven productivity pressures, competitive intensity, and macro uncertainty, even as AI-led transformation opportunities remain strong.

The company guided a revenue growth of 1.5–3.5% in constant currency terms for FY27, while retaining its operating margin guidance at 20–22%.

Meanwhile, in Q4, revenue from operations rose 13.4% YoY to Rs 46,402 crore during the quarter. But the sequential growth was modest at 2%.

The company said that AI-led deals, large contract wins, and expansion in existing client accounts are key growth drivers, even as some traditional services face compression due to automation.

Infosys’ operating margin improved to 21.0%, compared with 18.4% in the previous quarter and flat versus the year-ago period.

“We have absorbed a lot of headwinds and invested in the business… and delivered a 21% margin,” management said in the Q4 earnings press conference.

Infosys posted a year-on-year jump of 21% in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore. Meanwhile, on a sequential basis, the bottomline rose nearly 28%.

Net profit for the quarter was supported by a one-time gain of Rs 774 crore gained by the reversal of tax provisions after favourable tax orders.

For the full year, Infosys reported revenue of Rs 178,650 crore, up 9.6% YoY, while net profit increased 10.2% to Rs 29,440 crore.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities,” said CEO Salil Parekh.

Deal momentum remained strong during the year, with a large total contract value (TCV) of $14.9 billion, with a net new component of 55%. In the fourth quarter, the company reported large deal wins of $3.2 billion.