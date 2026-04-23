Maruti Suzuki hits record 2.34 million units production in FY26

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported its highest-ever annual production, reaching 2.34 million units in the financial year 2025–26, according to a company statement released Thursday.

The milestone makes it the only manufacturing unit within Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global network to achieve such a scale. Among its lineup, the Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno stood out as the top-performing models, each surpassing 200,000 units in production during the year.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the milestone reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to meeting evolving customer needs while building trust across generations. He attributed the growth to a robust automotive ecosystem developed over more than four decades.

Takeuchi also highlighted the parent company’s continued confidence in India’s growth trajectory and its strategy to position the country as a key export hub. “We aim to scale our production capacity to around 4 million units annually,” he added.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with Hansalpur in Gujarat, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 2.4 million units per year.

As part of its expansion plans, the company has identified land for a fifth manufacturing plant at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat. Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to add an annual capacity of 1 million units.

Maruti Suzuki presently produces 17 models across more than 650 variants, serving both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from ANI)