Sensex sinks over 850 points as global jitters rattle markets; sharp rise in crude prices, rupee falls past the 94 mark

Market players say the primary driver of today’s decline remains the sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

"Concerns surrounding disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have significantly dented investor confidence, introducing a fresh layer of uncertainty into global markets. This has directly translated into a spike in crude oil prices. For an import-dependent economy like India, this creates a dual pressure—rising inflation expectations and stress on corporate margins," said Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.



Currency movement further amplified the negative sentiment. The Indian rupee weakened past the 94 mark against the US dollar, reflecting external vulnerability amid elevated oil prices and persistent capital outflows. Foreign Institutional Investors continue to remain aggressive sellers, with cumulative outflows in 2026 weighing heavily on market stability and limiting any meaningful recovery.



At the same time, Hariprasad says; "Earnings disappointment added to the pressure. Stocks like Havells India and Tech Mahindra reacted negatively to weaker-than-expected quarterly results, reinforcing concerns around earnings momentum at a time when valuations remain relatively elevated."

Equity markets across Asia and other regions were also subdued today, reflecting uncertainty around geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global trade and energy supply chains. The absence of clear direction on these fronts contributed to heightened volatility and encouraged investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets.

Sectorally, the decline was widespread, with most major indices closing in the red. Financial stocks were among the biggest laggards, as concerns over interest rates, liquidity conditions and foreign investor outflows weighed on banking and financial services companies. Automobile stocks also came under pressure, reflecting worries about input costs and demand sensitivity in a high-inflation environment. Information technology stocks remained weak ahead of earnings announcements, adding to the overall drag on the benchmarks.

"Global markets presented a mixed-to-weak picture," says Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

"US equities were broadly mixed, with the S&P 500 gaining over 1 percent supported by strong earnings and renewed optimism around AI, while Dow Jones futures declined around 0.5 percent. European and Asian markets mostly traded in the red, with selective resilience seen in South Korea’s KOSPI, which ended marginally higher, he said.

Ponmudi added that sectorally, performance remained sharply divergent. "Pharma stocks outperformed, rising over 2.5 percent, followed by modest gains in media and defence. In contrast, PSU banks and auto stocks led the declines, falling more than 2 percent, while banks, realty, and financials declined between 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, exerting significant pressure on the broader indices due to their heavy weightage," Enrich Money CEO said.

On Thursday, foreign institutional investor activity continued to exert downward pressure on the market. Persistent outflows, driven by a combination of global risk aversion, currency weakness and relatively elevated valuations in Indian equities, have been a key factor shaping recent market trends. The Indian rupee’s depreciation, which saw it weaken past the 94 mark against the US dollar during the session, further reinforced concerns about capital flows and macroeconomic stability.

Amid the broad decline, a few defensive pockets showed relative resilience. Pharmaceutical stocks, in particular, attracted some buying interest, as investors sought shelter in sectors perceived to be less sensitive to economic cycles and external shocks. This selective movement underscored a cautious shift in market positioning rather than any broad-based optimism.