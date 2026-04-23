Women underrepresented in high-skill tech roles despite growing IT presence: Report

Women remain significantly underrepresented in high-skill technology roles in India, despite their growing presence in the broader IT workforce, according to a recent report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship in collaboration with GAN Global.

The study notes that women make up roughly 35–38% of India’s overall IT workforce. However, a persistent gap of 20–25% in job readiness continues to limit their participation in specialised technical roles. This shortfall comes at a critical time, as India’s technology sector is projected to face a talent deficit exceeding 1.8 million professionals by 2027 due to rising demand for advanced skills.

A key concern highlighted in the report is the steady decline in women’s participation along the education-to-employment pipeline. While women account for around 43% of graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), their representation drops to 30% in engineering programmes and falls below 20% in core disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering.

This trend continues in the workforce. Women hold only 14–16% of niche technical roles in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and programming. Employability in these domains remains limited, at approximately 22%, reflecting persistent skill gaps in emerging technologies. Shortages are particularly evident in advanced coding, AI, cybersecurity, manufacturing automation, and electric mobility.

The report identifies apprenticeships as a crucial pathway to bridge this divide. By integrating on-the-job training with formal education, such programmes can significantly improve employability, particularly for women in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.