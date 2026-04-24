FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for proactive cybersecurity push amid rising AI threats

At a post-inauguration press briefing following the launch of a new State Bank of India office in Pune, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on Indian banks to adopt a more agile and forward-looking approach to counter emerging cyber threats driven by artificial intelligence.

Her remarks came after a high-level review meeting held on Thursday with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with representatives from the RBI, NPCI, CERT-In, and heads of scheduled commercial banks. The meeting focused on assessing risks posed by advanced AI systems that could potentially be misused to exploit software vulnerabilities.

Sitharaman noted that Indian banks have, over the years, largely avoided major cybersecurity breaches, crediting sustained digitisation, regular system upgrades, firewalls, and strong customer protection protocols.

“This has been an ongoing exercise, and Indian banks have done very well for themselves in that there has not been a major incident over decades,” she said. However, she cautioned that the evolving nature of AI-driven threats presents a new and less predictable challenge. “What we’ve had, and what has proven our ability to be careful and protective of customers, may not be sufficient going forward. Those measures must continue and improve, but we also need something new—far more versatile—to counter emerging threats,” she added.

The minister said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is engaging with global governments and technology firms to better understand the evolving cybersecurity landscape and assess India’s preparedness.

Following the meeting, which was also attended by DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju and CERT-In Director General Dr. Sanjay Bahl, banks have been asked to collaborate under an institutional mechanism led by the Indian Banks’ Association, headed by the State Bank of India Chairman. In the coming weeks, banks will evaluate investment requirements, explore new technologies, and examine ways to deploy AI tools to defend against AI-enabled cyber risks.