Forex kitty up $2.4 billion; but Rupee has its steepest weekly loss in 3 years

The first two weeks of April saw the rupee strengthening though and traded in the 92.50-93 range after RBI imposed curbs on trade. But with most of the curbs being lifted the rupee is under pressure again.In the previous week too, the kitty had gained $3.825 billion, when the reserves rose to $700.946 billion, RBI said in its weekly statistical report Friday.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $728.494 billion in the week to February 27. After that, they declined in the following weeks as the US-Iran conflict putting the rupee under tremendous pressure forcing the central bank to sell over $40 billion in March alone.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 94.24 and has lost 4.5% in the month and a whopping 9.9% in FY26. In the latest week, foreign currency assets, the biggest part of the reserves, rose $1.481 billion to $557.463 billion. These assets are affected by changes in the value of the euro, pound and yen. Gold reserves also went up by $790 million to $122.133 billion, while special drawing rights rose by $78 million to $18.841 billion and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also increased by $14 million to $4.87 billion.