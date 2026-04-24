India records 240 GW peak power demand, highest this summer

India’s electricity demand climbed sharply to a seasonal high of 240 GW on Thursday, as soaring temperatures across large parts of the country drove up air-conditioner usage, according to the latest data from the power ministry.

The peak power demand met — the highest supply recorded in a single day — stood slightly higher at around 240.12 GW on April 23, compared with 239.70 GW a day earlier, marking the highest level so far this summer.

Experts say demand could soon approach or even surpass 243.27 GW, the second-highest level ever recorded in September 2023, as heatwave conditions intensify. India’s all-time peak demand remains about 250 GW, logged in May 2024.

Recent trends show a steady rise in consumption. After remaining below last year’s April high of 235.32 GW during the first half of the month, demand began accelerating mid-April. The peak stood at 234.81 GW on April 16, rising to 238.94 GW the following day and holding near similar levels on April 18. It briefly dipped to 225.69 GW on April 19 before rebounding to 237.43 GW on April 20. Demand hovered around 236.73 GW on April 21 before surging further.

Industry observers attribute the increase to higher usage of cooling appliances by both households and businesses as temperatures rise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest, central, and eastern India through the weekend, which is expected to keep electricity demand elevated.

Looking back, peak demand reached 242.77 GW in June 2025 but remained below the government’s estimate of 277 GW for that season. For this year, the power ministry has projected peak demand to touch around 270 GW during the summer months, suggesting further pressure on the grid in the weeks ahead.

(With inputs from PTI)