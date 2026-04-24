India’s IT majors end FY26 with steady profits but slowing growth

Top domestic IT firms closed FY26 with steady profits but slowing growth, cautious FY27 guidance, and delayed client spending, even as deal pipelines remain strong.

The March quarter earnings of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra reflect a sector that is stable on profitability but clearly slowing on growth, with companies flagging cautious client behaviour and limited visibility.

Across FY26, the slowdown became more pronounced. Growth for large IT firms slipped to low single digits, extending a multi-year deceleration from post-pandemic highs. Among Tier-I companies, HCLTech reported the highest constant currency growth at 3.9%, below its own 4–4.5% guidance. Infosys grew 3.1%, while Tech Mahindra posted just 0.6% growth. Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro saw revenues contract by 2.4% and 1.6% respectively.

Even so, profitability held up in the March quarter. Infosys reported a 20.8% YoY rise in net profit to about Rs 8,500 crore, while Tech Mahindra posted a 16% increase in profit and beat revenue expectations. TCS also reported double-digit profit growth supported by large deal wins.

Deal Wins

A key theme across companies is that demand remains intact but is taking longer to convert into revenue. Deal wins continued at a strong pace. TCS ended FY26 with total contract value of $40.7 billion, among its highest ever. Infosys reported $14.9 billion in large deals, with more than half being net new.

“We see sustained customer conviction in technology investments,” said TCS CEO K Krithivasan. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said strong deal wins reflect the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition.

However, the slowdown is becoming visible after deals are signed. Companies reported slower ramp-ups, delays in project execution and reduced discretionary spending by clients. “Clients kept a tight lid on discretionary spending,” HCLTech said while guiding for 1–4% growth for FY27.