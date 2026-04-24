India’s real estate records 32 M&A, PE deals in Q1 2026: Report

The M&A activity strengthened, with deal volumes rising 27% q-o-q to 19 transactions, although deal values fell 38% to US$305 million, indicating continued focus on mid-market and consolidation-led transactions. Activity remained entirely domestic, with no inbound or outbound deals recorded during the quarter for second consecutive quarter.

A key transaction was RSVM Hospitality Private Limited’s US$ 55 million acquisition of Neterwala Group’s 18.6-acre land parcel, while Prozone Realty Ltd., was particularly active, completing three acquisitions totaling US$32 million.

On a year-on-year basis, M&A activity increased from 11 deals in Q1 2025 to 19 deals in Q1 2026, while values rose from $137 million to $305 million, reflecting higher transaction activity despite moderation in deal sizes.

Private equity recorded 13 deals (up 18% q-o-q), while values declined sharply by 71% to $458 million, marking the lowest quarterly values since Q4 2024. The steep drop in PE values following Q4 2025 highlights that the previous quarter was an outlier driven by a single mega transaction. This also resulted in a substantial decrease in average deal size from US$ 80 million to $23.8 million.

Shabala Shinde, Partner and Real Estate Industry Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Investment trends indicate a strong preference for commercial assets, particularly office and retail platforms, supported by yield visibility and stable cash flows, while REIT-led transactions continue to reinforce institutional confidence in high-quality, income generating assets."

"The deal environment remains resilient, though investors are adopting a more selective approach, prioritising asset-level performance and execution certainty amid ongoing macro and geopolitical uncertainties,” Shinde added.