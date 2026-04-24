'It's one battle after another for the economy': Now, West Asia conflict clouds India’s growth outlook

Analysts at Standard Chartered also lowered their FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.4% from 7%, and to 7.3% from 7.6% for FY26, while raising FY27 inflation estimates to 4.7% from 4.1%. The latter is largely due to rising crude oil prices, which it expects to average $90–$95 per barrel.

More than the revision in forecasts, the worrisome factor is the likelihood of a prolonged period of elevated energy prices and its impact on the external sector. For now, however, it maintains that the RBI will likely retain a status quo on rates in the near term, though it does not rule out the risk of a 25–50 bps repo rate hike if global crude oil prices shoot past $100 per barrel, putting further pressure on the rupee.

As the RBI explained earlier, every 10% increase in crude oil prices versus the baseline scenario reduces growth by 15 bps. How? Higher energy prices reduce purchasing power, which in turn has a cascading effect on overall economic activity. Take cooking gas, for instance. Hotels and restaurants alone contribute about 1% of gross value added, and so the actual impact of recent supply shortages on manufacturing and services sector activity will be known in the coming weeks.

While the increase in energy prices has been limited to cooking gas and aviation turbine fuel prices for now, analysts aren’t ruling out an increase in retail fuel prices in May or June, before a partial rollback later when global crude oil prices correct.

Moreover, according to Standard Chartered, the current account deficit will likely widen as exports—especially to the Middle East—could be adversely impacted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. It is important to note that an estimated 14% of India’s exports are to the Middle East.

The government’s Chief Economic Advisor, V. Anantha Nageswaran, also weighed in, warning of “considerable downside” to the FY27 GDP growth forecast of 7–7.4%. This is rare for Nageswaran, who often sticks to estimates given in the Economic Survey throughout the fiscal. This time, however, is different, and he hinted at a likely downward revision to initial forecasts owing to the Middle East conflict.