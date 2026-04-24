Mercedes-Benz's most affordable electric car receives 400+ bookings before launch in India

Top luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched the all-new CLA BEV, the company’s first next-generation vehicle based on Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform in India.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 55 lakhs, the CLA EV becomes the German brand’s most affordable EV in India and will compete against rival BMW’s top-selling EV iX1, Tesla’s Model Y and Model Y L.

Talking to TNIE, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that the launch marks a shift toward a new technology and new platforms from Mercedes-Benz.

“We are really happy with how the car has been received. No one has driven the car yet but it has already received more than 400 bookings in just 20 days,” added Iyer.

At present, Mercedes’ EV penetration in total sales is about 8% as its existing models fall in the top-end vehicle (price upward of Rs 1.4 crore) segment. In this high-end segment, Mercedes has an EV penetration of 20%. The carmaker recently reported its best-ever fiscal sales in India, with 19,363 units retailed in the April 2025-Mar 2026 period (up from 18,928 units in FY 24-25).