Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Sarma as CEO on an interim basis

MUMBAI: Noida International Airport (NIA) has appointed Nitu Sarma as Chief Executive Oﬃcer (CEO) on an interim basis, until the Board of Directors conclude a formal selection process.
This change in leadership follows directions issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) that the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national.
BCAS recently rejected the security approval of Christoph Schenellmann, CEO of NIA, as he is a foreign national. Schnellmann, who has led the airport as CEO since August 2020, will join the airport’s Board of Directors as Executive Vice Chairman.
In this role, he will continue to support the project and its transition to operations, said the airline in a statement.
Sarma has been serving as Chief Financial Oﬃcer of Noida International Airport since October 2021 and has been closely involved in the airport’s development journey, overseeing financial stewardship, governance, and strategic planning during a key phase of the project.
Daniel Bircher, Chairman, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, said, “This management change brings the airport into compliance with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security requirements while maintaining continuity in the airport’s leadership team. The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Developed for Rs 11,200 crore, passenger capacity in the initial phase is pegged at 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 million MPPA in later stages.
As per reports, cargo and domestic flight services are expected to commence between late April and May 2026.