Noida International Airport appoints Nitu Sarma as CEO on an interim basis

MUMBAI: Noida International Airport (NIA) has appointed Nitu Sarma as Chief Executive Oﬃcer (CEO) on an interim basis, until the Board of Directors conclude a formal selection process.

This change in leadership follows directions issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) that the Chief Executive Oﬃcer of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national.

BCAS recently rejected the security approval of Christoph Schenellmann, CEO of NIA, as he is a foreign national. Schnellmann, who has led the airport as CEO since August 2020, will join the airport’s Board of Directors as Executive Vice Chairman.

In this role, he will continue to support the project and its transition to operations, said the airline in a statement.