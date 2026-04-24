Reliance slips ahead of Q4 results as markets tumble

Shares of Reliance Industries ended over 1 percent lower on Friday ahead of its March quarter earnings announcement.

The bellwether stock declined 0.90 percent to close at Rs 1,331.05 on the BSE. During the session, it fell as much as 1.33 percent to Rs 1,325.15. On the NSE, the stock dipped 1.16 per cent to settle at Rs 1,327.80.

In terms of traded volume, 3.93 lakh shares were exchanged on the BSE, while 117.45 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 18,01,248.57 crore.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 76,664.21. The wider Nifty 50 slumped 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95.

Reliance Industries had informed the BSE last week that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for April 24, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from PTI)