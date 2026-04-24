Sensex tumbles, Nifty breaks key level; Rs 8–10 lakh crore wiped out in three sessions

India's equity markets on Friday (April 24) closed significantly lower, extending their losing streak to a third straight session as a mix of global tensions and domestic concerns weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The decline was broad-based and persistent through the day, with selling pressure intensifying in the latter half of the session.

The benchmark indices ended with notable losses. The Sensex slipped to around the 76,900–77,000 range, shedding close to one per cent, while the Nifty 50 closed near the 24,000 mark after breaching key intraday support levels. The fall below the psychologically important 24,200 band reinforced the cautious undertone that has gripped the market over the past few sessions.

The dominant trigger for the downturn was the sharp rise in crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly involving the United States and Iran. Higher oil prices have revived concerns about imported inflation, pressure on India’s current account, and a potential squeeze on corporate margins. These macroeconomic risks prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities, especially in sectors sensitive to input costs.

Market players say there is heightened fear and uncertainty amid the prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with no meaningful signs of de-escalation.

"Indian equity markets extended their decline for a third consecutive session, as renewed risk-off sentiment weighed on investor confidence," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

He added that the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, coupled with persistent weakness in the IT sector, continued to pressure an already fragile market backdrop.

"Volatility also increased, with the India VIX rising over 4%, reflecting heightened fear and uncertainty amid the prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, with no meaningful signs of de-escalation," Ponmudi said.